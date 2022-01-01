Elizabeth McGlone, 79, of Bucyrus, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Bucyrus Community Hospital.
Elizabeth was born October 20, 1942, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late William and Evie (Dyer) Carpenter. She was married December 16, 1969 to Wayne McGlone who survives.
Elizabeth worked in health care for many years at Fairview Manor, Altercare, the Bell Hoffman Michael Home, as well as private in-home care. She had many hobbies including, playing bingo, completing adult coloring books, going to garage sales, gardening, shopping at discount stores, and driving to Kentucky in the summers where she collected rocks in the creeks and hunted mushrooms.
In addition to her husband Wayne, Elizabeth is survived by brother Charles Carpenter of Bucyrus, Ohio, and sisters Violet (Keith) Dulen of Tipp City, Ohio, and Irene Cooley of Maysville; a brother-in-law, Frank Grasley; as well as numerous nieces and nephews including her special sweet angel, Mila Heinle.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by a sister, Velverene Grasely; sisters and brothers-in-law, Myrtle and Bob Hobbs, Elvira and Bill Chinn, and Olive and James Hobbs; brother and sister-in-law, Zoney and Bonnie Carpenter; sister-in-law Dollie Carpenter; brother-in-law James Cooley; half-brothers Que, Bob and Nelson Carpenter; and half-sister Josie Richmond.
Services December 30, 2021, at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home in Bucyrus, Ohio.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.munzpirnstill.com.