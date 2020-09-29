Elisha Rose Thoroughman

Elisha Rose Gilliam Thoroughman, 58, of Mansfield, Ohio, formerly of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020.
She was born May 24, 1962, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Elijah and Jewell Thoroughman Gilliam.
Elisha graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1981, and had been a nurse’s aide for 20 years. She was a homemaker and enjoyed puzzles, going to the casino, Elvis Presley, and being with her family for get-togethers and cookouts, as well as being a grandma.
Elisha is survived by one son, Leon Thoroughman (Kara) of Mansfield, Ohio; one grandson, Mason Thoroughman; two brothers, Terry Gilliam of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Elijah Gilliam of Crestline, Ohio; and three sisters, Marilyn Witten of Flemingsburg, Geraldine Miller of Crestline, Ohio, and Karen Dressback of Degraff, Ohio. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Thoroughman on June 4, 2014.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg. Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Lewis County.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.