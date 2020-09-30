Election plan approved for Lewis County

County Clerk Glenda Himes says a local plan for the General Election she submitted to the State Board of Elections has been approved.
The plan includes four voting center locations to be available on election day, November 3.
“We were asked to reduce the number of precincts,” Himes said.
There are 14 voting precincts in Lewis County.
Himes stressed that the number of voting center locations are dependent on having enough poll workers and enough equipment.
If she isn’t able to secure the needed equipment and workers for four locations, there will only be one location at Lewis County Middle School. The same as in the primary.