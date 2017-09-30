Amanda Eileen Evans Kennard, 82, of Vanceburg, passed away Friday afternoon, September 29, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born August 29, 1935, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Leo Sidney and Velva Conley Evans.
Eileen was a member of Vanceburg Church of God and had worked for US Shoe for 13 years, and Kennard’s Grocery for 35 years. She enjoyed going to yard sales, shopping, cooking and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Fred Elmer “Junior” Kennard; one son, Elmer Sidney Kennard of Everetts; two daughters, Debbie Kennard of Garrison and Missy Smith of Vanceburg; one granddaughter, Amanda “Mandy” Smith; a step-grandson, Scotty Moore; and three sisters, Virgie Stone of Vanceburg, Kathleen Riffe of Garrison, and Regina Mustard of Concord. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Alvana Evans, Nelson Evans, Allen Evans, and infant Donald Evans; three sisters, Olive Elliott, and infant twin sisters Estil Naomi Evans and Ethel Laoma Evan; and a foster sister, Alma Hill.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 2, 2017, at Vanceburg Church of God with Sis. Teresa Roe and Bro. Eddie Stepp officiating.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 2, 2017, at Vanceburg Church of God on Fairlane Drive in Vanceburg.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.