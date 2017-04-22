Edward H. Zapf, 60, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, after an extended illness. His loving family was at his side.
Edward was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, May 3, 1956, to the late Edward and Joyce Henning Zapf.
In his earlier years, he worked for CSX Railroad as a lineman. He later worked for the Lewis County road department for eight years. Edward owned and operated Bluegrass Taxidermy for 20 years and was a member of Southern Manor Baptist Church. Edward loved to be outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy McClurg Zapf, whom he married April 11, 2015; one daughter, Sarah Michelle Zapf of Vanceburg; one son, Edward Zapf Jr. of Michigan; three granddaughters, Megan Gum, Morgan Gum, and Melah Gum; a great-grandson; a great-granddaughter; four stepchildren, Christopher Miller, Johnathan Edington, Nathan (Heather) Edington, and Brittany Edington, all of Vanceburg; four sisters, Joyce Porter of West Portsmouth, Ohio, Sandy (Mick) Robbins of Oregon, Sherry Anderson of South Shore, and Winds (Tim) Niley of Bainbridge, Ohio; three brothers, Jack Anderson of Portsmouth, Ohio, Butch (Becky) Anderson of West Portsmouth, Ohio, and Charlie Anderson of Kingston, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Becky Zapf; and a son, Kenny Zapf.
At his request, there will be no service or visitation.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.
Edward Zapf
Edward H. Zapf, 60, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, after an extended illness. His loving family was at his side.