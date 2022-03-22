Edward Willim III

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, Edward “Ted” Willim III of Vanceburg, devoted husband, uncle, brother, and father, died of COVID.
He is survived by his children, Valarie Elizabeth Rabung (Thomas), Stephanie Willim-Ostmann (Kevin Ford), and niece Karen Ruping. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Bryan Rabung, Matthew Rabung (Alex), Christopher Rabung (Candice King), James Ostmann (Haley), Hans Ostmann, and Lars Ostmann, and three great-granddaughters, Maddison Doyle, Mylene Rabung, and Reagan Rabung.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edward Willim Jr. and Christine Kirby Willim; his wife, Marilyn June Baker Willim; his brother, Donald Kirby Willim (Burgi Willim); and his son Edward Willim IV.
He was a graduate of Ben Franklin University with a Masters degree in Accounting. He worked for the National Institutes of Health Department of Health and Human Services prior to retiring to the family farm at Vanceburg where he enjoyed being a gentleman farmer. He was health conscious, ran marathons, and was an avid soccer player. His quick wit, generous heart, and easy-going personality won the hearts of family and friends. He was active in the Maysville Presbyterian Church serving as Deacon. He volunteered as the treasurer for the Vanceburg Fire Department, and was an active member of the VFW. He also served in the Army during the Korean War. He leaves behind a legacy of love and giving which is now bestowed upon his children and grandchildren.
Viewing will be at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Services will be at First Presbyterian Church of Maysville on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Dougans presiding.
The family will have a graveside service in Maysville/Mason County Cemetery.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.