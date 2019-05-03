Edward Leigh Taylor, 90, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation after an extended illness.
Ed was born at Stricklett February 26, 1929, a son of the late Russell and Alice McEldowney Taylor.
Ed was an educator and golf coach for the Lewis County school system. He graduated from Morehead State University with his masters degree in art and history and taught there in 1967-68. Ed also taught at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, and at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility.
Ed graduated from the Los Angeles School of Art and Design and also attended Ohio State University. Ed loved doing portraits and sculptures, as well as woodworking, metal work, and jewelry. Ed was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.
His legacy will live on through his murals which are located in the Lewis County Middle School gymnasium, the Lewis County Public Library and other buildings throughout the region.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Edward Taylor; a brother, Walter Taylor; and a granddaughter, Shelby.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife, Lois Denny Taylor of Vanceburg; a daughter, Debbie (Clyde) Childers of Charleston, West Virginia; a son, Leigh Taylor and companion Joni Pugh of Vanceburg; his grandchildren, Anna (Johnny) Furtado, Patrick, and Savannah; and three great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg. Burial will be in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Keith Lykins, Danny McCane, Patrick Taylor, Johnny Furtado, Matt Jarrells, Richard Walje, and Steven C. Smith.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.