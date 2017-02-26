Edward Franklin Meadows Sr., 70, of Wallingford, died Thursday, February 23, 2017, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Mr. Meadows was retired from Standard Supply Company in Maysville. He was born at Petersville July 18, 1946, a son of the late Walter and Marjorie Crawford Meadows.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Flannigan Meadows; three sons, Edward “Jake” Meadows (Crystal), Isaiah Meadows, and Maurice Cooley (Kim), all of Wallingford; two daughters, Rhonda Meadows (Ernie Brock) of Maysville, and Barb Meadows of Marion, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ronnie Meadows of Wallingford, and Tim Meadows of Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lorine Corns and Susie Ruark.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at Barbour and Son Funeral Home in Tollesboro with Bro. Arthur Howell officiating. Burial will follow in Esham Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eric Meadows, Brandon Meadows, Maximus Meadows, Clay Meadows, Tyler Cooley and Larry Kilbreth. Honorary pallbearers will be Mitchell Flannigan and Tom Flannigan.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 27, 2017, at the funeral home.
