Edna Willis

Edna Jewell Williams Willis, 89, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Vanceburg Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born March 13, 1931, in Scioto County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Sanford and Sarah Book Williams.
Edna was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed her red hat club, senior citizens group, quilting, going to church and spending time with her family.
Edna is survived by three sons, Timothy J. Willis (Shauna) and James S. Willis (Kathy), all of Vanceburg, and Joseph P. Willis (Sherry) of Clarksville, Tennessee; three daughters, Pamela K. Willis of Louisburg, North Carolina, Jackie S. Edwards (Ronnie) of Elkin, North Carolina, and Sarah A. McCann of Tollesboro; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one son-in-law, JM Genis of Clarksville, Tennessee. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James T. Willis; one daughter, Brenda Joy Genis; seven brothers, Clifford Williams, Wilson Williams, Herb Williams, Jimmy Williams, George Williams, Grant Williams and Mack Williams; six sisters, Bertha Williams, Gladys Prince, Hazel Hook, Hila Mae Hamilton, Laura Opal Green and Catherine Oliver; and one daughter-in-law, Beverly Ann Willis.
Services will be at Noon Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Oval Osborne and Bro. Paul Joseph Willis officiating. Interment will follow in Cooper-Willis Cemetery at Garrison.
Friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. until Noon Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Tom Bates, Brandon Willis, Micah Willis, John Bates, Daniel Willis, Kody Willis, and Matt Willis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Raelynn Project in Vanceburg.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.