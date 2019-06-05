Edna Mae Love Bartlett, 93, of Maysville, a former resident of Monroe, Ohio, and Vanceburg, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville after an extended illness.
Edna Mae was born in Lewis County February 14, 1926, a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Boyd Truesdell.
She was an educator for 40 years in the Lewis County School system, having retired in 1990.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University and her master’s degree from Morehead State University. Edna Mae loved to travel. She especially enjoyed her trips to London and California. She loved to sew quilts and afghans and donate them in her community. Another hobby of Edna Mae’s was birding (bird watching). She was a Kentucky Colonel and a Kentucky Admiral, and also loved to garden. She was an avid UK and Cincinnati Reds fan.
Survivors include two stepsons, JD (Carolyn) Bartlett of Middletown, Ohio, and Howard Michael (Catherine Mesner) Bartlett of Boston, Massachusetts; and a nephew, Steven “Snuffy” Smith of Vanceburg. Numerous relatives and cousins also survive who will mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Love in 1974; her second husband, Howard Bartlett in 2015; and two sisters, June Smith in 1992 and Rita Sweigart in 1997.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Pastor Tom Cox Jr. officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Fork Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Steven “Snuffy” Smith, Jim Hawks, John Sweigart, and John Thomas Lykins.
