Edna Lewis

Edna Lancaster Lewis, 73, of Quincy, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at her home.
She was born October 28, 1946, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Chester Arnold and Edna Roberta Gifford Lancaster.
Edna attended Firebrick Christian Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She loved traveling, cooking, gardening, bowling and spending time with her family.
Edna is survived by two sons, Curtis Dale Lewis (Jeannie) of Paris, and Herbert Douglas Lewis (Fonda) of Firebrick; two sisters, Edith Taulbee of Florida, and Lucille Burton of Texas; her companion of 23 years, David Davis; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Dale Fredrick Lewis; two brothers, Herb Lancaster and Ernie Lancaster; and a sister, Janet Thayer.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Raymond Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Firebrick Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Dale Lewis, Herbert Douglas Lewis, Cody Aaron Lawhun, Cody Dale Lewis, Shawn Christopher Lawhun, and Bradley Curtis Lewis.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, we ask that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.