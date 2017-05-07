Edna Ethel Plummer Hobbs, 79, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday evening, May 6, 2017, at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester.
She was born February 19, 1938, in Fleming County, a daughter of the late Harlan Forest and Verda Mae Cornett Plummer.
Edna was a member of Slate Hollow Church of the Firstborn and worked as a caretaker. She enjoyed caring for others, working in her flowers, gardening, playing with her animals and spending time with her family and friends.
Edna is survived by two daughters, Debbie Hamilton and Charlene Endicott, both of Fleming County; four grandchildren; two brothers, Emerson Plummer of Tollesboro and Edward Plummer of Fleming County; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Erma and Delmar Duzan of Tollesboro, and Edith Ishmael of Fleming County. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hobbs; one son, Gregory Ishmael; a brother, Ellis Plummer; and three sisters, Elsie White, Erlene Miller, and Elaine Littleton.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Mt. Tabor Cemetery at Ribolt with Bro. Tommy Parks officiating.
Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
