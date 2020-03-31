Edna Delong

Edna Florence Clary Delong, 93, of Tollesboro, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
She was born July 22, 1926, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Page and Myrtle Koffman Clary.
Edna was a member of Galilee Christian Church and was a lifelong homemaker. She was a member of Canaan Homemakers and enjoyed gardening, canning, and traveling.
Edna is survived by two nephews, Jerry McCord and Gary McCord of Maysville; and one niece, Carol Wheeler of Maysville. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Irvin Delong, and one sister, Gertrude McCord.
Due to COVID-19 requirements set forth by Governor Andy Beshear, a private graveside service will be Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Fleming County with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating.
Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Service is caring for all arrangements.