Edith Toller

Edith Rosella Thurman Toller, 92, of Sharpsburg, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at her home.
She was born at Louisville on July 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Hargis T. and Emma Thurman.
Edith was a homemaker.
She is survived by her children, Chester (Patty) Toller, Willis (Betty) Toller, Susie Treadway, Ellis (Cathy) Toller, Gary Toller, Betty (Donnie) Toller, Johnny (Ginny) Toller, Charles (Pat) Toller, and Clyde Toller; her grandchildren, Brian, Gail, Faron, Crissy, Lisa, Shawn, Nicholas, Leanne, Laura, Gary, and Samantha; 15 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; and one sister, Lori Carrington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Toller Jr.; one son, Lester Toller; one grandchild, Angelic; one son-in-law, Stanley Treadway; one sister, Olive Thurman; and four brothers, Shot Thurman, Roy Thurman, Herb Thurman, and Otis Thurman.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro, with Bro. Sam Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery on Salt Lick.
Friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.