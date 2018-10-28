Edith Frances Weaver Bevard, 100, resident of the Owl Hollow Road in Maysville, peacefully transitioned from this world to the better one, her family by her side, on October 25 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.
In frail health for years, her condition had worsened after a recent fall at home. A courageous, tough and resolute individual, she had overcome four previous severe falls and had been living at home with some degree of independence until sustaining the last fall.
She was born on a farm in the Springdale community on Cabin Creek in Mason County on June 9, 1918, to the union of the late Lee Robinson Weaver and Charlotte Outten Weaver. She was their youngest child and only daughter. Edith lost her mother and oldest brother, Clyde to the Spanish Flu epidemic when she was only a toddler. Thereafter, an aunt, Valerie Outten, came to live with them and to help rear her.
Edith attended school at Pleasant Hill, Rectorville and Orangeburg, graduating from Orangeburg with the class of 1937. She attended a business college in Portsmouth, Ohio. In 1941 she was appointed Postmaster at Springdale, and was at the time the youngest Postmaster in the U.S. The last site of the post office there was in her home. She served in this capacity until closure of the Springdale office in the early 1960’s and then she finished her postal career at the Maysville Post Office as a full-time Substitute Mail Clerk until retiring in 1973.
In September 1941 she married Samuel Burgess Bevard in Paris, Ky. He died in 1965. They had one son, Samuel Lee Bevard (Ruvonna Bays).
As a young girl of around 14, she was baptized into Christ and remained a faithful Christian and member of the Bethany Christian Church until the end. She served the church as Communion steward, as church treasurer, and as treasurer of the Bethany Cemetery Fund, a duty she continued until earlier this year. Under her management the cemetery remained one of the best-kept rural cemeteries in the region. For some years she was active in the Maysville Chapter of the Rebecca Lodge and served one term as the local Noble Grand.
Before arthritis made it impossible, Edith enjoying quilting and crocheting. Then she occupied her time with crossword puzzles. She was a superb cook.
In addition to her husband, parents and oldest brother, her brothers, Lee Emery Weaver and Willard “Buck” Weaver; grandson, Aaron Samuel Bevard; nephew, Bucky Weaver; and the aunt who raised her, Valerie Outten, preceded her in death.
Her survivors are her son, Samuel Bevard; daughter-in-law, Ruvonna Bevard; and a grandson, Seth Leigh Bevard.
Edith was devoted to her family and spoke of her son and grandsons as her “boys.” She often spoke of Aaron and of longing to be with him
Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville is in charge of arrangements.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 30 at the Bethany Christian Church on Cabin Creek, with Rev. Paul Johnson, a former pastor of the church, officiating.
Burial will be in the Bethany Cemetery. Walter B. Soister, Charles Lucas, Danny Lucas, Trevor Applegate, Josh Campbell and Seth Bevard will serve as pallbearers. Jim Henderson, Mark Padgett, Bo Spence, Phyllis Mastin and Carlyn Hord will be honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 29 at the funeral home.
Visitation at the church will begin at 10 a.m. until the service.
In lieu of flowers, nothing would please Edith more than donations to her favorite cause, the Bethany Cemetery Fund, c/o Ruvonna Bevard, Treasurer, 9195 Owl Hollow Road, Maysville, Ky. 41056.
Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.