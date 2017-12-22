Eden Alexandra Cox, 10-month-old daughter of Tyler and Kelli Jordan-Cox of Somerset, was greeted at the gates of Heaven on Friday, December 22, 2017, after a brief stay at University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington.
In addition to her parents she is survived by her paternal grandparents, John W. and Paula G. Cox of Rocky Ford; paternal great-grandmother, Joanne Souders of Liberty; maternal grandparents, Mark and Pamela Jordan of Quincy, and Joseph and Anna Johnson of Lucasville, Ohio; her maternal great-grandparents, Allen and Shirley Jordan of Vanceburg, Judith Walburn of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Phyllis Johnson of Lucasville, Ohio; and her special caregiver, Breighanna McKee of Somerset.
A celebration of life service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home, 5590 KY Hwy. 2141 in Hustonville, with Bro. Brandon Wilson officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will follow at Tapscott Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Travis Patton, Lance Simpson, Daniel Riddle and Kevin Williams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Kentucky Children’s Hospital in memory of Eden Alexandra Cox.