Edwin L. Starrett, 53, of Clearwater, Florida, died December 25, 2017, at the Mease Countryside Hospital in Safety Harbor, Florida, after an extended illness.
Eddie was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 6, 1964, to Roger Lee and Carolyn Fredrick Starrett of Peebles, Ohio.
He was a manager for TJ Maxx in Largo, Florida, and was a member of the United Methodist Church in Bethel, Ohio, and Dunedin, Florida. He enjoyed camping and hiking, and was an avid fisherman. He also loved going to the beach to relax and have fun.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his husband, Robert Bevins Starrett of Clearwater, whom he married August 20, 2005; two daughters, Nicole Haygood Stickney and her husband Tony of West Chester, Ohio; Crystal Bevins of Allentown, Pennsylvania; two sons, Steven Smith of Hamilton, Ohio, and Jacob Smith of Milford, Ohio; three sisters, Carol Fay Smith and her husband Danny of Payneville, Rita Schaeffer and her husband Mike of Bethel, Ohio, and Dena Riddle and her husband Ken of Williamsburg, Ohio; and one brother, Robert and his wife Jackie Starrett of Peebles, Ohio.
Eddie was preceded in death by his maternal and maternal grandparents; and a niece, Ashley Clayton.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 1, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with James Travis officiating. Burial will follow in Muses Mills Cemetery in Fleming County.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour on Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Clayton, Brian Schaeffer, Matthew Smith, Jacob Smith, Frank Thomas and Art Cummins.
