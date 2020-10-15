Carl Edwin “Eddie” Simpson, 69, of Georgetown, Ohio, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in a motorcycle accident on Free Soil Road near Georgetown.
Eddie was employed at Cincinnati Milacron for the 48 years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Georgetown, Ohio, and Maysville, and the Loyal Order of Moose in Maysville.
Eddie loved to ride his Harley and participated in many fundraising rides.
He was born January 6, 1951, in Maysville, a son of Mildred Polley Simpson and the late Billy Simpson.
In addition to his mother, who resides at Vanceburg, survivors include a son, Michael (Heather) Simpson of Franklin, Ohio; a daughter, Kristi Simpson of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother, Mike (Ginny) Simpson of Mt. Orab, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Tyler, Brayden, Lucas and Hannah
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Susan Gail Lewis Simpson, in 2016. They were married August 5, 1972.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Black Oak Cemetery.
During the visitation and service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required.