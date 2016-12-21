Eddie J. Howard, 44, of Vanceburg, passed away with his family by his side Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, as the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Eddie was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, September 15, 1972, to Thomas Edward Howard of Vanceburg and Sharrie Pierce of Vanceburg.
Eddie worked for RJ Construction Company for the past 15 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Eddie was of the Christian faith.
In addition to his parents, Eddie is survived by his stepmother, Verrenia Howard of Vanceburg; his stepfather, Doug Thompson of Vanceburg; a daughter, Courtney (John) Johnson of Flemingsburg; two sons, Dustin Sealock of Pike County and Cody Howard of Vanceburg; two grandchildren, Bentley Sealock and Aubree Sealock; three brothers, Dennis (Nita) Howard of Tollesboro, Thomas Edward Howard Jr. of Columbus, Ohio, and Jonathan Howard of Vanceburg; three sisters, Sonya (Paul) Sprouse and Christina Howard, both of Vanceburg, and Stephanie Howard of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be Friday, December 23, 2016, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
