Earl Lawhun, 79, of Quincy, passed away Sunday evening, July 2, 2017, in Greenup County.
He was born August 28, 1937, in Newberry, Michigan, a son of the late Steve and Valley Wilburn Lawhun.
Earl attended the Firebrick Christian Baptist Church and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends.
Earl is survived by his wife of 51 years, Charlotte Sue Bloomfield Lawhun; three sons, Christopher (Ruth) Lawhun of Garrison, Marty (Stephanie) Lawhun and Wendell Lawhun, all of Quincy; three daughters, Vickie (Jerry) Carver and Dana Jamison, both of Garrison, and Fonda (Herb) Lewis of Firebrick; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one sister, Myrtle McKee of North Robertson, Ohio. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Michael Lawhun; two brothers, Steve Lawhun Jr. and Harlen Rister; and one son-in-law, John Jamison.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Raymond Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Dummitt Cemetery on Dummitt Ridge in Lewis County.
Friends may visit from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison, 103 Dudley Avenue, Garrison, Kentucky 41179.
Earl’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com.