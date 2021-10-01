Earl Cooper

Earl E. Cooper, 87, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.
Earl was born in Lewis County on March 23, 1934, a son of the late George W. and Rhoda Sparks Cooper.
Earl worked for the United Screw and Bolt Company in Cleveland, Ohio, and was later employed by Dayton Walther Corporation in Portsmouth, Ohio, from which he retired. He also was a courier for Citizens Deposit Bank & Trust in Vanceburg. Earl was a member of Bivens Chapel Church at Garrison. He loved reading his Bible and doing word search puzzles. Earl was a US Army veteran, having proudly served.
Left to cherish Earl’s memories are four daughters, Vicki (Arnold) Underwood of Maysville, Melody (John) Mathis of Almo, Jill (Brian) Lambert of Garrison, and Stacy (Brian) Flannery of Oldtown; a sister, Audrey Louderback of Oak Hill, Ohio; a special caregiver, Debbie Ruckel; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirlene Hall Cooper in 2017; five brothers, Elwood Cooper, Pat Cooper, Ralph Cooper, Bill Cooper, and George Cooper; five sisters, Ilene Cooper, Mamie Horsley, Gladys Blevins, Kate McCleese, and Mae Cooper; and three sons-in-law, Steve McVey, Rick Clark, and Jim Boone.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Bivens Chapel Church with Bro. Ronnie Conley officiating. Burial will follow in Skidmore Cemetery at Garrison.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Sunday at Bivens Chapel Church.
Military graveside rites will be accorded by Monte Lewis Stamm VFW Post 5438 of Vanceburg.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Justice, Matthew Lambert, Bryson Clark, Kevin Sanders, Richie Kasper, and Willie Sowards.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.