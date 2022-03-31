E-911 Dispatcher Positions

Are you looking for a fast-paced, multi-tasking position that will test your skills and abilities?
Are you in search of a rewarding career with an employer who provides stability, continuing training, and challenges?
Lewis County E-911 is currently seeking to hire energetic multi-taskers for the role of Public Safety Telecommunicator (Dispatcher). This is a part-time position (20-23 hours/week) with the potential of full-time. In this role, you will serve the citizens and first responders of Lewis County on the front lines of emergency response.
We are looking for candidates with excellent communication skills, good typing ability, map reading comprehension, and the ability to work under pressure.
Starting pay will begin at $12.00 per hour. Once all training is complete, pay will increase to $13.00 per hour.
Send resume and completed application to:
E-911 Dispatcher
112 Second Street
Room 201
Vanceburg, KY 41179
Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug-Free Workplace.