Dwight Edward Lawhun, 65, of Greenup County, passed away Thursday morning, September 27, 2018, at his home.
He was born November 6, 1952, in Crawford County, Ohio, a son of the late Renford and Maggie Welch Lawhun.
Dwight enjoyed making woodcrafts, making plaster molds and spending time with his family.
Dwight is survived by his wife of 15 years, Venita Henderson Lawhun; two sons, Thomas Lawhun of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Jeffrey Lawhun of Greenup County; one daughter, Michelle Reichenbauch of Bluffton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Dexter Lawhun, Elizabeth Lawhun, Danielle Lawhun and Jennifer McCleese; one great grandchild; two brothers, Orville Lawhun of Martel, Ohio, and Steve Lawhun of Bucyrus, Ohio; and one sister, Sherry Conn of Bucyrus, Ohio. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Cathy Cooley.
At the request of the family there will be no visitation or service.
