Dwight “Harley” Plummer

Dwight Lee “Harley” Plummer, 64, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at his home.
Harley was born at Portsmouth, Ohio, on July 17, 1957, a son of the late Harry and Goldie Jones Plummer. Harley worked at various jobs in the community including as a meat cutter for Ron’s IGA in Vanceburg. He was an avid UK Basketball fan and loved being with his friends and family.
Survivors include two brothers, Harry Martin (Stephanie) Plummer of Orlando, Florida, and Tom (Diana) Plummer of Garrison. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews also survive who will mourn his passing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Ann Rader.
A memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.