Drivers walk away from accidents

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate auto accidents in which the drivers left the scene before first responders arrived on the scene.
Sheriff Johnny Bivens said the first accident happened Friday, January 13, on Ky. Rt. 59 at the entrance to Morgan Cemetery at Head of Grassy.
Bivens said a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix GTX apparently was traveling north on Ky. Rt. 59 near the cemetery when the vehicle struck a deer, went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert.
Bivens said that crash was reported to a resident near the scene by a motorist about 4:30 a.m. and Deputy Gary Erwin responded to the call along with Camp Dix Fire and Rescue.
He said the operator of the vehicle couldn’t be immediately located and that no one had claimed the vehicle by press time Monday.
The second crash was reported about 5:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, on Ky. Rt. 344 just west of Ky. Rt. 59.
Bivens said a 2012 Oldsmobile Bravada was apparently traveling east on Ky. Rt. 344 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned onto the driver’s side, partially blocking the roadway.
Bivens said the impact broke the utility pole in two and resulted in extensive damage to the vehicle.
Bivens responded to the accident along with Deputy Eric Poynter and Camp Dix Fire and Rescue.
Bivens said the Pontiac is registered to a resident of Carter County and the Oldsmobile is registered to a resident of Scioto County, Ohio.
Anyone who may have information concerning either crash is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 606-796-2912.