Driver of crashed pick-up sought

The driver of a Toyota pick-up is being sought following a single-vehicle accident early this morning on Ky. Rt. 8 east of Vanceburg.
Deputy Gary Erwin said a motorist reported the accident to dispatchers shortly before 5:00 a.m. after they drove up on it.
He said the vehicle was blocking the eastbound lane and no one was inside the pick-up or in the immediate vicinity.
Erwin said it appears the driver of the auto was traveling east on Ky. Rt. 8, approaching the stretch of roadway known as Dugan’s Curve.
He said the driver apparently lost control of the 1987 red Toyota pick-up. The vehicle spun around, went off the right side of the roadway into the ditch and finally came to a stop with the front of the vehicle on the roadway.
Erwin said the pick-up had been loaded with scrap items that were thrown from the vehicle during the crash.
Anyone who may have information concerning the incident, or who may know the identity of the driver, is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 606-796-2912.
Erwin, who is continuing the investigation, was assisted at the scene by Black Oak Fire and Rescue, Portsmouth Ambulance, and West Ky. 8 Towing.