Driver hurt when dump truck overturns

KY 8 west of Vanceburg was closed for about three hours Wednesday morning after this dump truck overturned onto the roadway, spilling its load of sand. The driver of the truck, a resident of Bath County, was taken to the hospital for treatment. – Dennis Brown Photo
The driver of a dump truck was injured Wednesday morning when the loaded vehicle he was operating went off the roadway and overturned onto its side.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Matt Ross said the incident happened about 8:00 a.m. on KY 8 about a mile west of Vanceburg.
