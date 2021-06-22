Dr. Lawrence Manship

Dr. Lawrence Louis Manship, 66, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 27, 1955, in Elyria, Ohio, a son of the late Lawrence and Vivian Raybourn Manship.
Lawrence was a Christian and worked as a general surgeon at McDowell Hospital in Marion, North Carolina. He enjoyed playing the guitar, traveling, watching UK Basketball and movies, speaking the Russian language, taking care of his patients and spending time with his family.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of nine years, Danielle Hord Manship; one son, Clay Lightner of Marion, North Carolina; and one daughter, Lauren Manship of Marion, North Carolina. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Lewis County.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Tollesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11918 KY 57 at Tollesboro.
Pallbearers will be Jack Bane, Troy Bane, Ricky Flinders, Clay Lightner, Robert Bane, and Todd Bane.