Dovie Pauline Hill, 80, passed away Thursday April 19, 2018, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care Center after an extended illness.
Dovie was born in Lewis County March 8, 1938, to the late Clarence and Sarah DeLong Dyer. She was a homemaker and enjoyed canning. She was of the Christian faith, enjoyed singing in church, and loved chickens.
Survivors include her daughter, Rita Ebbels of Erith Kent, United Kingdom; three granddaughters, Racheal Sandlin of Bad Axe, Michigan, Heidi Sandlin of Chatfield, Ohio, and Sarah Crane of Erith Kent, United Kingdom; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by six brothers, Paul Dyer (her twin), Walter Dyer, Ray Dyer, Adrian Dyer, Norman Dyer, and Ben Dyer; and three sisters, Elma Dyer, Francis Helinski, and Bertha Adkins.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday April 23, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Pastor John M. Byard officiating. Burial will follow in Hannibal Shope Cemetery at Vanceburg.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday April 22, 2018, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.