Dorothy Tackett

Dorothy McAllister Tackett, 78, of Garrison, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born September 3, 1942, in Boise, Idaho, a daughter of the late David and Geraldine Collier McAllister.
Dorothy was a lifelong homemaker and a lifetime Girl Scout. She enjoyed puzzles, chocolate, baking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She will sadly be missed by everyone.
Dorothy is survived by two sons, Roy Tackett of Garrison, and Timothy Tackett of Ashland; one daughter, Carol Jones of Lexington; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother, Dewaine McAllister of Sitka, Alaska; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, MJ Tackett Jr.; one son, Gary Dale Tackett; one daughter, Maria Simpson; one sister, Shirley Perea; one brother, David McAllister; and a son-in-law, Danny Simpson.
At the family’s request, there will be no service or visitation.
Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison is caring for all arrangements.