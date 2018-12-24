Dorothy L. Brown, 91, of Vanceburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Vanceburg Rehab and Care.
She was born at Vanceburg April 17, 1927, to the late Joseph C. and Elva Ruark Reis and was a member of Fly Branch Church of Christ.
Dot had worked at the US Shoe component plant and with her husband, Col. Brown, owned and operated the Fly Branch Jamboree, Brown’s Grocery, farmed, and operated an auto body repair business. She was an integral part of Brown Communications.
Survivors include her sons, Randy (Ellie) Brown and Dennis (Tammy) Brown, both of Vanceburg; five grandchildren, Brent Logan, Ashley (Joe) Dillow, Lindsey Brown, Kaitlin Brown, and Ben Brown; and four great-grandchildren.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Col. Gordon Brown; a daughter, Dottie Logan; a son, Allen Brown and a child at birth; six brothers, James Rival Reis, Joseph Reis, Stanley Reis, Herbert Reis, Charlie Reis, and Homer Reis; and three sisters, Velma Willis, Louella Billman, and Mary Helen Rose.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Tom Cox and Bro. Wes Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of services Wednesday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
