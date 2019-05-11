Dorothy Wood Britt, 95, of Maysville, formerly of Vanceburg, passed into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father Thursday May 9, 2019, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation after an extended illness.
Dorothy was born at Vanceburg August 6, 1923, a daughter of the late Otis and Grace Cooper Mathewson.
She was a 1941 graduate of Lewis County High School and was Lewis County’s first cheerleader. She attended Morehead State University and worked for the Pentagon in Washington DC. It was at this time she met her husband, Roy Britt, in Arlington, Virginia.
She was blessed with a keen wit and a great spirit. She always had a smile for everyone she met and kept those blessings until her passing.
Dorothy was a life-long member of Vanceburg Christian Church.
Survivors include two sons, Woody (Jeanie) Britt, and James Thomas Britt, both of Vanceburg; a sister, Lois Walden of Maysville; four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Woody) Underwood of Garrison, JT Britt of Lexington, Chris (Johanna) Cooper, and Travis (Lonetta) Cooper of Vanceburg; and six great-grandchildren, Carson Underwood, Emma Underwood, Anna Cooper, Jacob Cooper, Jakob Cooper, Noah Cooper.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy W. Britt in 1988; and a daughter, Elaine Polson in 2014; four sisters; and a brother.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Mike Stephenson officiating. Burial will follow In Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at Gaydos Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Woody Underwood, JT Britt, Chris Cooper, and Travis Cooper.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.