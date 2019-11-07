Doris Linville

Doris Cooper Rickett Linville, 87, of Vanceburg, passed away Tuesday evening, November 5, 2019, at her home.
She was born February 17, 1932, in Lewis County, a daughter of the late Plez and Eva Young Cooper.
Doris was a member of Heselton Baptist Church and worked until her retirement for US Shoe. She enjoyed sewing, reading, painting, making crafts and spending time with her family.
Doris is survived by four daughters, Charlene Burriss (Ronnie) of Greenup, Peggy Clark (Frank), Debbie Burriss (Nelson), and Sherri Burriss (David), all of Vanceburg; two brothers, Alford Cooper and Gene Cooper (Bessie), all of Vanceburg; a granddaughter, Selena Darnell of Vanceburg, whom she raised as her own; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Pat Handshoe; three brothers, Cecil Cooper, Doug Cooper, and Wilford Cooper; and a sister, Thelma King.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Rusty Pruitt officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may visit from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.