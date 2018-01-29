Doris Lee Forman, 89, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Friday, January 26, 2018.
She was born at Black Oak December 8, 1928, to the late Jesse Nesius and Delma Akers Burriss.
Doris was known for her amazing cooking, beautiful smile, landscaping artistry and love of helping others. She was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star and Beautify San Antonio.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, James K. Forman; her son Randy (Jackie) Forman; daughter Julie Forman; three grandchildren, Eli Forman, Bernard L. Nelson, and Angela C. Aleman (Anthony E. Aleman); and four great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Sofia, Oliver Aleman and Ethan Nelson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harlan Dean Burriss; and sisters, Marjorie Evelyn Ervin and Lillian Mae Allen.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 1, 2018, at Porter Loring North Funeral Home, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas 78232. (Phone: 210-495-8221)
Graveside services will be at 9:45 a.m. Thursday February 8, 2018, at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery in San Antonio.