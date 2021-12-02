Doris Ann Holt, 81, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Doris was born in Lewis County on August 14, 1940, a daughter of the late Raymond “Jack” Arthurs and Margaret Meyers.
She was a homemaker and caregiver all her life. She loved going camping and fishing with her family. She received the Lord in Baptism at Foxport Baptist Church. During her lifetime, she overcame cancer twice. Doris was a loving mother and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memories are a daughter, Patsy Holt of Ribolt; two sons, Chuck Holt of Tollesboro and Rick Holt of Vanceburg; one sister, Helen Moore of Blue Spring; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bud” Holt in 1999; a daughter, Lisa Dawn Holt; a son, Ronald Eugene “Butch” Holt; three sisters, Thelma Moore, Ruth Thurman, and Margie Doyle; and a brother, Jimmy Arthurs.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg with Bro. Phil Cropper officiating. Burial will follow in Burtonville Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of services Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The National Children’s Cancer Society, 3411 East 7th Street, Columbus, OH 43219.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.