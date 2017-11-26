Dora E. Johnson, 76, of Garrison, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2017, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, after a brief illness.
Dora was born in Vanceburg on October 21, 1941, to the late William and Hattie Grayson Lightner. She worked as a cook for Ashland Oil Company for several years and was a homemaker. Dora loved to cook and was a collector of owls and bears. She attended Evans Chapel Church on Town Branch.
Surviving Dora are two daughters, Sue Ann (Glenn) Goerner and Carolina McKinney, both of Vanceburg; three sons, Paul Wright (Barbra) Lightner of Vanceburg, Eddie Dean (Kelly) Wright of Vanceburg, and Jackie Wright of Alexandria; two sisters, Diane Bivens and Candy Hamilton, both of Vanceburg; five brothers, Jimmy Lightner and Woody Lightner, both of Tollesboro; Donnie Lightner, David Lightner, and Elmer (Kathleen) Lightner, all of Vanceburg; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Wright; second husband, James Johnson; third husband, James Fyffe; a daughter, Rosie Wright; two brothers, Terry Lightner and Albert Lightner; and a sister, Mary Hammonds.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 27, 2017, at the home of her son in Garrison with Pastor Chris Lawhun officiating.
Burial will follow in Wright Family Cemetery at Garrison.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for all arrangements.
