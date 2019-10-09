Donna Zornes, 56, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, October 3, 2019, following a long courageous battle with cancer.
She was born November 29, 1962, in Vanceburg, a daughter of the late William Thomas and Norma Ruth Morgan Thoroughman.
Donna worked for many years as a private home health aide caring for others, always putting others before herself.
Survivors include her husband of 20 years, Tracy Zornes; one daughter, Crystal Mavle (Robbie) of Canton, Ohio; one son, Steve Bryant Jr. (Alesha) of Louisville; two stepdaughters, Patricia Zornes and Christina Zornes, both of Bucyrus, Ohio; one brother, Virgil Thoroughman (Carolyn) of Bucyrus, Ohio; three sisters, Wanda Branham of Bucyrus, Ohio, Rhonda Clark (Darrel) and Debbie Creech, both of Owsley County; and three grandchildren, Cash Blevins and Neveah Stanley of Bucyrus, Ohio, and Jacob Miner of Louisville. She also leaves behind a host of special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins as well as her beloved beagle Harley whom she dearly loved.
Services will be at Noon Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church at Ribolt with Rev. Anthony Mavle officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of services Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Williams Cemetery in Rowan County.
Visitation will also be Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home in Bucyrus, Ohio.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for local arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.gaydosfh.com.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or Mercy Hospice in Canton, Ohio.