Donna Sue Truman, 58, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, May 1, 2020, at her home.
She was born in Maysville on May 22, 1961, a daughter of the late Charles Sparks and Mildred Diamond Sparks.
Survivors include one son, Ronnie Truman of Portsmouth, Ohio; one daughter, Jodi Sparks of Portsmouth, Ohio; three grandchildren, Jayce Sword, Jerren Sword, and Justice Sword; three brothers, Charles Sparks, Mick Sparks and Bobby Sparks; three sisters, Ethel Lyons, Rosie Brown and Debbie Pope; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elton Ronald Truman; two brothers, Donnie Sparks and Hank Sparks and one sister, Gladys Sparks.
A private graveside service will be in Firebrick Cemetery with Mark Bell officiating.
Roberson Funeral Home at South Shore is caring for arrangements.
