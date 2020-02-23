Donna Patton

Donna Carolyn Patton, 73, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at her home.
She was born at Salt Lick on April 2, 1946, a daughter of the late John “Doug” Rigdon and Dorothy Moore Travis.
Donna had worked at the French Quarter Inn in Maysville for more than 10 years and was retired from the Bow Factory at Vanceburg. She enjoyed gardening.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Allen Patton, whom she married March 10, 1972; one daughter, Jaime Lynn Patton of Maysville; one son, Allen Wayne Patton Jr. of Tollesboro; and two sisters, Marla Jackson of Maysville, and Judy Doyle of Flemingsburg.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Paul Crawford officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services on Tuesday.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.