Donald McCann

Donald Joe McCann, 84, of Maysville, died Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Mr. McCann was a lifelong member of Muses Chapel Methodist Church where he served as Church Superintendent.
He was formerly associated with the Sears Company for six years, then served as branch manager for Citizens Deposit Bank in Tollesboro for 18 years before he began his own construction company.
Donald was born at Trinity March 18, 1935, a son of the late Harold Bruce McCann and Beatrice McCall McCann.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ellen Calvert McCann; his sons, Joel Ray McCann and Aaron Cain McCann; brothers, Dean McCann, Thomas McCann, Bill McCann, and Jim McCann; and his sister, Darlene Fallen.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl McCann; and a sister, Kathleen Cox.
Graveside services will be at Noon Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Hillcrest Garden of Memories with Rev. Kent Moore officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Knox and Brothers Funeral Home in Maysville.
Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.