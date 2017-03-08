Donald M. Lykins, 88 of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2017, with his family by his side at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Health Care after an extended illness.
Donald was born at Petersville April 9, 1928, to the late Mason and Cora Myers Lykins. He was a farmer and had owned and operated Fairlane Drive Grocery Store for 10 years. He was a member of Vanceburg First Baptist Church.
Donald is survived by Vivian E. Watson Lykins, his wife of 69 years whom he married in Vanceburg October 25, 1947; two daughters, Sandra (Bill) Blevins of Vanceburg, and Debra (Allen) Prater of Morehead; four sons, Donald (Brenda Sue) Lykins Jr., Roger (Brenda Joyce) Lykins, Richard (Sue) Lykins, and David T. (Beverly) Lykins, all of Vanceburg; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by four brothers, Billy Ray Lykins, Charles Lykins, Louie Lykins and Earl Lykins; four sisters, Mary Fite, Evelyn Applegate, Irene Kennedy, and Wilma Warden.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Gaydos Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Watson officiating. Entombment will follow at Lewis County Memory Gardens at Black Oak.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m.until 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2017, and from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg.
Donald’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers and his granddaughters will serve as honorary pallbearers.
