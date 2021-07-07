Donald Lewis

Donald Ray Lewis, 46, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at his home.
He was born September 20, 1974, in Bucyrus, Ohio, a son of Toni “Ash” Hall (Richard) of Bucyrus, Ohio, and the late Donald Ray Lewis.
Donald enjoyed fishing, going out to eat, going to Tennessee, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, Donald is survived by his wife of 28 years, Teresa Toller Lewis; one daughter, Danyel McGraw (Jayson) of Portsmouth, Ohio; three grandchildren, Shawn “Bub” Cook, Levi Penix, and Abbie Gail Rae McGraw; and one brother, Robert “Bob” Lewis of Bucyrus, Ohio. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one son, Scotty Ray Toller.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel in Garrison with Bro. Ben Collier officiating. Burial will follow in Maddy Lewis Cemetery.
Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue at Garrison.
Pallbearers will be Bill Lawhun, Aaron Lewis, Robert Lewis, Theadore Lewis, Jayson McGraw and Buddy Baker.