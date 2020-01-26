Donald Bloomfield

Donald R. Bloomfield, 84, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Donald was born in Lewis County on November 26, 1935, to the late Harlan and Cynthia Horsley Bloomfield.
Donald worked in road construction all his life. He was a member of New Hope Community Church in Olive Hill.
Left to cherish Donald’s memories are Betty Duff Bloomfield, his wife of 45 years whom he married January 3, 1975, in Vanceburg; two daughters, Cindy Bloomfield (Andy Bond) of Grahn, and Lisa (Roger) Zornes of Emerson; a son, Larry (Connie) Stacy of Vanceburg; one sister, Wilma (Bill) Vansicle of South Shore; nine grandchildren, Andra Bond, Jordyn Bond, Mya Bond, Scott Stacy, Aimee Pennington, Becky Hundley, Larry Stacy II, Amanda Howard, and Ashley Burns; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Lorrine Rickett, Dinah Nolen, and Cophene Ruckel; four brothers, Tony Bloomfield, James Bloomfield, Sebert Bloomfield, and Lincoln Bloomfield; and a grandson, Eli Stacy.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Daniel Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Bloomfield Family Cemetery on Dummitt Branch.
Friends may call Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Steve Pennington, Larry Stacy, John Howard, Scott Stacy, Chris Burns, and Larry P. Stacy.
Condolences may be sent at www.gaydosfh.com.