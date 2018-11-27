William Donald “Don” Moore, 77, of Frazeysburg, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Arlington Care Center in Newark, Ohio.
On December 31, 1940, he was born to the late Ova Cleveland and Mary Evelyn (Mefford) Moore in Vanceburg, and on July 6, 1981, he married his wife Patricia Ann (McKinniss) Moore in Wise, West Virginia.
Don was an avid fan of country music, and he enjoyed playing the guitar.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Moore of Frazeysburg, Ohio; his son William D. (Celeste) Moore, Jr., of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; his step-son William J. Bahr of Columbus, Ohio; his daughter Dorrenda Blankenship of Findlay, Ohio; his step-daughter Deana (Andrew) Arheit of Pataskala, Ohio; his brothers Richard (Bertie) Moore and Keith (Beverly) Moore of Vanceburg; his sisters Carolyn (Bob) Lowhorn of Woodburn, and Virginia Gilbert of Vanceburg; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ova and Mary Moore; his brothers Harry and Robert Moore; and his sisters Linda Scott, Opal Moore, Doris Kinney, Mildred Ginn, and Eunice Armstrong.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Arlington Care Center and Amber of Hospice of Central Ohio for their wonderful care of Don.
Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Boyd-Born Funeral Home, 122 W. Columbia St., Marion, Ohio.
A graveside service will take place at Noon Tuesday at Grand Prairie Cemetery with burial to follow.