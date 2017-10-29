Don W. May, beloved husband of Fannie May (nee Conley), loving father of Larry (Kathy) May, Linda Schroeder and the late Carolyn May, dear grandfather of Gary and Christina Hall, Rachel (Sean) Powell, Sarah and Tyler May, brother of Doris, Ruth, Roscoe (Norma) and Ray (Gail) May, Lena (the late George) O’Cull and the late Wade May and Oleta (Charles) Keller, dear friend of Bonnie Lewis Singleton and the late Kathy Bunderlee.
Mr. May retired from X-tek, was a volunteer fireman for Elmwood Place and was a member of Carthage Church of the Nazarene.
Passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017, at age 91.
Visitation at Carthage Church of the Nazarene, 33 W. 65th St., Carthage, (Cincinnati) 45216, Monday, October 30, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at Gaydos Funeral Home, 159 Second St., Vanceburg, KY 41179, Tuesday, October 31, from 11:00 a.m. until funeral service at 12 Noon.
Memorials may be made to Carthage Church of the Nazarene.
Condolences at gaydosfh.com.