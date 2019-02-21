Donald R. Hampton, 85, of Vanceburg, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio.
Born December 15, 1933, at Firebrick, he was a son of the late Douglas and Louise Hampton.
Don was a graduate of South Portsmouth High School and Morehead State University. He served in the US Army for two years and was a member of Stone City Grand Lodge of Kentucky, F&AM. He was a retired school teacher with the majority of his career spent in the Lewis County School System. He enjoyed fishing, farming, and attending various sporting events.
He is survived by his wife, Mary M. Lykins Hampton; two sons, Douglas (Michelle) Hampton, and Joseph (Becky) Hampton, both of Vanceburg; three grandchildren, Summer Hampton (Jack) Behrendt, Clay Hampton, and Samantha J. Hampton, all of Vanceburg; three great-grandchildren, Granger Hampton, Maggie Behrendt, and Greyson Hampton; a sister JoAnn Stevenson of South Portsmouth; and several nieces and nephews.
Don and Mary enjoyed spending time in Titusville, Forida, and have several dear friends there.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Woodlawn Cemetery and Vanceburg Christian Church.
Gaydos Funeral Home in Vanceburg is caring for arrangements.