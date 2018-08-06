Dolton Richard Goodwin, 14, of Vanceburg, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018.
He was born May 7, 2004, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a son of the late Larry Michael Goodwin Jr. and Tracy Lynn Dyer.
Dolton was entering Lewis County High School as a freshman and enjoyed kayaking, swimming, riding four-wheelers, camping, and spending time with his sisters.
Dolton is survived by his mamaw and pap, Margaret Gayheart and Elvis Bloomfield of Garrison, who have raised him since the passing of his parents; his paternal grandfather, Larry Michael Goodwin Sr. of Vanceburg; his maternal grandfather, Jeffery Lee Dyer of Vanceburg; one brother, Christopher Dillon Gilbert of Flemingsburg; and two sisters, Shawnta Carroll (Kenyon) of Tollesboro, and Beth Lee Shope (Iven) of Vanceburg. He also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss him.
Services will be at 1:00 pm. Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel at Garrison with Brot. Tom Shope officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Mason County.
Friends may visit from Noon until the hour of services Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at Globe Family Funeral Chapel, 103 Dudley Avenue in Garrison. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.