Dolores Johnson

Lorean Dolores Smith Johnson, 88, of Vanceburg, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care.
She was born in Lewis County on January 18, 1934, a daughter of the late John Edward and Edna Webster Smith.
She enjoyed cooking for her family gatherings, traveling, working word search puzzles, reading, and spending time with her family.
Dolores is survived by one son, Christopher (Charlene) Johnson of Laurel; two daughters, Pamela Bevins of Vanceburg and Terry (Robert) Stamm of Midland, Ohio; three sisters, Patricia Thompson of Vanceburg, Jacqueline Giffith of Burtonville, and Rachel Sizemore of Vanceburg; eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. A host of other family and friends also survive who will sadly mourn her passing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Cecil Johnson; one grandson, Allen Ray Bevins; two brothers, Donald Smith and Joseph Smith; and three sisters, Gladys Blankenship, Linda Covington, and Loretta Smith.
Services will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home, 110 West Second Street in Vanceburg, with Bro. Tony Corns officiating. Entombment will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens.
Friends may visit one hour prior to services Monday, June 20, 2022, at Dickerson Funeral Home in Vanceburg.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be sent at www.globefamilyfc.com.