District Tournament begins this evening

The 63rd District girls and boys basketball tournament will begin with the first round this evening.
All of the games will be played at Raceland-Worthington High School.
Russell’s girls, the 16th Region defending champions, will take on Raceland today at 6:00 p.m. followed by the Greenup County and Raceland boys first round game.
Greenup County vs Lewis County girls will be Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Russell vs Lewis County boys will start at about 8:00 p.m.
The girls championship will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday and the boys championship game will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday.