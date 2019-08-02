Ms. Diana L. Ruggles, Age 66, of Vanceburg, Kentucky passed away Thursday July 25th, 2019 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky unexpectedly.
Diana was born in Portsmouth, Ohio March 18, 1953 to the late Thomas and Margie Holland Gasaway. Diana worked for Federal Mogul Automotive Division in Maysville until she left to take care of her son Randy Clay Ruggles Jr.
She was a homemaker. Diana was of the Christian Faith.
Preceded her in death beside her parents was her son Randy Clay Ruggles Jr., in July of 2018, one sister- Rhonda Warren, and a nephew Ryan Himes.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews- Kirk Ruggles, Christal Warren, Scott Ruggles, Will Ruggles, Josh Ruggles, Tina Ruggles, and Sarah Ruggles.
Ex husband- Randy Ruggles of Vanceburg, Ky.
Several other friends and relatives who will also mourn her passing.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1:00 pm August 2nd, 2019 at the Gaydos Funeral Home 159 2nd street Vanceburg, Kentucky 41179 with Brothers Lyle Parker and Arthur Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Lewis County Memory Gardens Black Oak, Ky.
Visitation will be Friday August 2nd, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of services at the funeral home.
Pallbearers for Diana Ruggles will be Kirk Ruggles, Wes Ferrell, Matt Cook, Jacky Boggs, & Raymond Yates. Honorary pallbearers will be Garland Flaugher, Roger Ruark, & Glen Ginn.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gaydosfh.com.